FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain chances decrease but not for long

Allie Potter August 22 Weather
By Allie Potter
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 12:26 PM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Daily showers and thunderstorms will continue this coming week into next weekend although the heavy rainfall threat will be much less than this past weekend. Temperatures will be warmer but remain a bit below below normal during the work week.

Today: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 92. Northwest wind 7 to 9 mph.

Tonight: 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74. North northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming south southeast in the evening.

Tuesday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Sunny, with a high near 96. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon.

Tuesday Night: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph.

Wednesday: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Southeast wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south southwest in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday Night: 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Thursday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11:00 a.m. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 74.

Friday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 11am. Sunny, with a high near 96.

Friday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 11:00 p.m. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Saturday: 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 95.

Saturday Night: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 72.

Sunday: 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Sunny, with a high near 96.

