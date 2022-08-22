GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman hits Phoenix convenience store worker in face with brick during robbery

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Phoenix police are searching for a woman caught on surveillance video hitting a Circle K employee in the face with a brick earlier this month. The attack happened at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 4, at a Circle K at 32nd Street and Broadway in southeast Phoenix. Store cameras show the suspect striking a store employee with a brick, knocking the person to the ground. The suspect then continued to hit the employee and slam their head on the floor until she was given the PIN to open the register.

Two suspects then took cash and other items from the store. Police say the store clerk was not seriously hurt.

While one suspect has been arrested, officers are still searching for the person who attacked the worker. She’s described as a Black woman between the age of 20 and 30, who’s approximately 5′ 3″ to 5′ 5″ tall. In the video, she was wearing a pink hoodie with cheetah print and “Washington D.C.” across the chest. She was also wearing multicolored pants and pink shoes and was carrying a black backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix police at (602) 262-6151. You can also make an anonymous report through Silent Witness by calling 480-WITNESS (480-948-6377).

Police identified the other suspect involved in the robbery as Alize Endonejha Jenkins, 24.

