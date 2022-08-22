Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Heinz launching hashbrowns filled with baked beans

Heinz Beanz Filled Hash Browns
Heinz Beanz Filled Hash Browns(Iceland Foods / Heinz UK)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 10:58 AM MST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A traditional full English breakfast includes a number of crucial elements and one of them is baked beans.

So, Heinz has developed a fresh idea that will free up room on anyone’s breakfast plate. It takes the form of baked beans inside of hash browns.

They have a bean core inside and an outside coating of crispy chopped potato that resembles fish fingers.

The country of Iceland reported on Twitter that the beans-filled hasbrowns will be available in its stores beginning in September.

Heinz Beanz Filled Hash Browns will reportedly be exclusively available in Iceland beginning on September 1.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
One person was injured in a stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs, 6622 E....
One person injured in stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs

Latest News

FILE - Twitter and Musk are headed for an Oct. 17 trial in Delaware that should determine...
Musk subpoenas former Twitter CEO and friend Jack Dorsey
Michigan 2022 GOP primary results
Possible change in campaign strategy key to the GOP securing election victories in November?
Rep. Barry Moore: (R) Alabama
What kind of impact will inflation have on midterm elections?
Assessment of August 2 primary election gets mixed reviews
Assessment of August 2 primary election gets mixed reviews
Katie Hobbs, left, doesn't want a debate to turn into a circus, but Lake, right, says she'll...
Why there may not be an Arizona gubernatorial debate this year