Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting, police say

Police responded to a burglary in progress call near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. Good Morning Arizona reporter, Gibby Parra was live at the scene
By Bobbi Jo Kelly
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- A burglary suspect was taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Mesa early Monday morning.

Late Sunday night, police responded to a burglary in progress call near Rio Salado Parkway and Country Club Drive. When they arrived, police say the suspect took off from the scene and jumped over a fence into the backyard of a home in the neighborhood. Det. Richard Encinas says that’s when the call became a barricade situation. Chandler SWAT responded to the scene where authorities gave the man several commands to come out with his hands up. After nearly four hours, the man was eventually shot and taken to the hospital. Police say no officers were injured. The suspect’s condition is currently unknown.

Arizona’s Family spoke to one woman who says the suspect tried making it inside her home before hiding in the shed.

Several people were evacuated during the barricade situation, but they have since been allowed back into their homes. However, police are still asking people to avoid the area if possible as the investigation remains ongoing.

According to Arizona’s Family records, this is the 45th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix metro area this year.

Stay with Arizona’s Family for updates on this developing story.

