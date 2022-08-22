Novavax vaccine available in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is available in limited quantities at Pima County health clinics and mobile vaccination units, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

According to a news release, the vaccine is available for those 18 and older. It was approved as a primary serious of two doses, three weeks apart, for those who haven’t had any other COVID vaccines.

“This is another safe and effective vaccine option that will greatly reduce someone’s chances of serious complications from COVID-19,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen was quoted as saying.

Novavax is not yet authorized as a booster for those who have gotten doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine works differently than other COVID vaccines in that it’s a protein subunit vaccine, described by the CDC as a combination of harmless proteins from the COVID virus and another ingredient called an adjuvant, which helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future.

For a complete list of Pima County health clinics and mobile sites, click here .

