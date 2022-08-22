Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Novavax vaccine available in Pima County

Pima County.
Pima County.(Pima County)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 3:05 PM MST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Novavax COVID-19 vaccine is available in limited quantities at Pima County health clinics and mobile vaccination units, officials announced on Monday, Aug. 22.

According to a news release, the vaccine is available for those 18 and older. It was approved as a primary serious of two doses, three weeks apart, for those who haven’t had any other COVID vaccines.

“This is another safe and effective vaccine option that will greatly reduce someone’s chances of serious complications from COVID-19,” Pima County Health Department Director Dr. Theresa Cullen was quoted as saying.

Novavax is not yet authorized as a booster for those who have gotten doses of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine works differently than other COVID vaccines in that it’s a protein subunit vaccine, described by the CDC as a combination of harmless proteins from the COVID virus and another ingredient called an adjuvant, which helps the immune system respond to the virus in the future.

For a complete list of Pima County health clinics and mobile sites, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River...
Mass evacuations ordered after Gila River overflows into eastern Arizona town of Duncan
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who attacked a Circle K employee with a...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman hits Phoenix convenience store worker in face with brick during robbery
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick