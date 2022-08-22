Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee was stabbed during a fight at a popular Tucson bar on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, located at 247 N. Fourth Avenue.

The TPD said two people were asked to leave the bar when a fight broke out. That is when the employee was stabbed.

The TPD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

As of Monday, the investigation is underway and no one has been arrested.

