Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee was stabbed during a fight at a popular Tucson bar on Saturday, Aug. 20.
The Tucson Police Department said it happened at O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, located at 247 N. Fourth Avenue.
The TPD said two people were asked to leave the bar when a fight broke out. That is when the employee was stabbed.
The TPD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.
As of Monday, the investigation is underway and no one has been arrested.
