Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar

The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a fight on Saturday, Aug. 20.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2022 at 9:42 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An employee was stabbed during a fight at a popular Tucson bar on Saturday, Aug. 20.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, located at 247 N. Fourth Avenue.

The TPD said two people were asked to leave the bar when a fight broke out. That is when the employee was stabbed.

The TPD said the victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

As of Monday, the investigation is underway and no one has been arrested.

