One person injured in stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a fight outside a popular Tucson country music nightclub on Sunday, Aug. 21.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the fight between two people happened in the parking lot at The Maverick King of Clubs, 6622 E. Tanque Verde Road, at about 1 a.m.

One person was stabbed during the fight and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect fled the scene, but was found during a traffic stop down the road.

The incident was the second stabbing of the weekend. An employee was stabbed during a fight at O’Malley’s Bar & Grill, located at 247 N. Fourth Avenue, on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.