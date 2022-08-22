Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police

A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement.
By David Baker
Published: Aug. 21, 2022 at 6:36 PM MST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.

TRENDING: Man accused of running a fake golf charity scam in Scottsdale

Officers moved in and surrounded McKinney after he left the pizza shop. “Once he got into the car, our officers moved into enclose him in, try and box him in if you will,” said Encinas. Encinas said McKinney refused to get out of the Patriot, so he hit the gas and crashed into the pizzeria to escape the police. “The only way he could get out was to try and go through the business and that’s what he tried to do,” he said. That’s when an officer shot him. McKinney was taken to the hospital, where he’s expected to survive after surgery. No one in the pizzeria and no officers were hurt. Encinas didn’t say if McKinney was armed.

According to court paperwork, McKinney is accused of shooting a man who was sitting in a car early Sunday morning at an apartment complex parking lot in Albuquerque. The warrant out of Colorado didn’t say what it was connected to.

According to Arizona’s Family’s records, this is the 44th officer-involved shooting in the Phoenix area and 65th in the state overall in 2022.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting...
Man dies in officer-involved shooting on Tucson’s south side
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Four hikers rescued in Sabino Canyon
Sky Sanctuary Rescue took in 55 of the dogs to receive the medical care they needed, with plans...
150 healthy, happy dogs found living with homeless family in Arizona desert

Latest News

Pima County.
Novavax vaccine available in Pima County
Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River...
Mass evacuations ordered after Gila River overflows into eastern Arizona town of Duncan
Police are asking for the public's help finding a woman who attacked a Circle K employee with a...
GRAPHIC VIDEO: Woman hits Phoenix convenience store worker in face with brick during robbery
Two Crawford County, Arkansas, sheriff's deputies and a Mulberry police officer have been...
3 Arkansas officers suspended after video captures beating
Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience store worker in face with brick