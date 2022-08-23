Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Chicken wing prices drop to pre-pandemic levels

Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.
Chicken wing prices are at pre-pandemic levels just in time for football season.(MGN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:34 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A popular item at most football tailgating parties won’t be as expensive this season.

Chicken wings are now less than they were when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

According to the Department of Agriculture, the cost of wings was $1.68 per pound in July. That is the lowest monthly average since May 2020.

Poultry is in high demand across the country.

A study from the National Chicken Council Study found 37% of those polled planned to eat more chicken over the next year. Less than half of that percentage said the same about beef and pork.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
One person was injured in a stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs, 6622 E....
One person injured in stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman

Latest News

A man was stabbed and seriously injured outside the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N....
Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson
Mon Lun pulls a strap to his water stalled car before towing it out of receding flood waters in...
Weather whiplash: Summer lurches from drought to flood
A car crashed into this house, killing an 18-month-old baby.
18-month-old dies after car crashes into home, Tennessee police say
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints