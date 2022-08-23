FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Daily scattered storms with highs in the 90s
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 5:50 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - We’ll continue the transition back to a more “typical” monsoonal pattern this week with daily storm chances – mainly during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will warm back into the 90s with lows in the 70s.
TUESDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.
WEDNESDAY: 60% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.
THURSDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.
FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.
SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.
