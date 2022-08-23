Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Gas prices dropped for 70 straight days

People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.
People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.(Source: CNN)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:17 AM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It’s a new kind of record at the pump.

Gas prices have decreased for 70 days in a row, the second-longest streak in nearly 20 years.

Prices hit a record high of $5.02 on June 14, but according to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular gas has dropped every single day since then.

U.S. recession fears and worries about China’s economy are reasons contributing to the drop, as well as President Joe Biden’s unprecedented release of emergency oil from the national stockpile.

Tuesday, the national average for regular gas is $3.89 a gallon. Who knows if that will last.

The price of U.S. crude rose Tuesday for the first time in months.

The streak of falling gas prices could be short-lived if oil prices continue to go up.

The U.S. economy added 528,000 jobs in July while unemployment dips. (Source: CNN, Pool)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
One person was injured in a stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs, 6622 E....
One person injured in stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stands in front of lined up soldiers as he arrives for...
US to send $3 billion in aid to Ukraine as war hits 6 months
An 8-year-old girl in Kent, England recently made a very long-distance call to the...
LISTEN: 8-year-old uses dad's amateur radio to chat with astronaut aboard the ISS
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
The United States reinforced concerns when its embassy in Kyiv issued a security alert, saying...
Ukraine fears stepped-up attacks around national holiday