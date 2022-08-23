Advertise
Gila River Arena renamed to ‘Desert Diamond Arena’

Officials released this rendering of Desert Diamond Arena on Tuesday.
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:46 AM MST
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Glendale’s event arena at the Westgate Shopping District, previously known as the Gila River Arena has been renamed to reflect a new partnership.

On Tuesday, Desert Diamond Casinos announced a multi-year agreement with the city, and with it, came a name change for the 18,000-seat facility. The arena is now known as the Desert Diamond Arena, and it’s located less than one mile from the popular West Valley casino.

TRENDING: Phoenix Suns bring back classic uniforms inspired by ‘92-93 season

“The exciting news about the naming rights agreement is a big win for Glendale and the West Valley,” said Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers. “Desert Diamond Casinos are leaders in entertainment, job creation, and driving increased business for retail, hotels, and restaurants. It is a perfect fit for their brand to be extended to our Arena. We are proud of the strong partnership between the Tohono O’odham Nation and our community.”

Officials say it’s just the start for the city’s entertainment district. Major upgrades are on their way, too. Future hotel and resort expansions, plus top-level concerts are making their way to Glendale as well. Professional Bull Rider Teams, Rage Against The Machine, and Carrie Underwood are just some of the acts coming to town in 2023.

