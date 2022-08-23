Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident was Tucson’s third stabbing in three days.

No additional information about Monday’s stabbing was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.