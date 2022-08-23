Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson

A man was stabbed and seriously injured outside the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N....
A man was stabbed and seriously injured outside the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, on Monday night, Aug. 22.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 8:07 AM MST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man was stabbed and seriously injured in midtown Tucson on Monday night, Aug. 22.

Officers from the Tucson Police Department responded to the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N. Main Avenue, just after 10:30 p.m. and found the man suffering from a single stab wound.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

No suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.

The incident was Tucson’s third stabbing in three days.

No additional information about Monday’s stabbing was immediately available.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
One person was injured in a stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs, 6622 E....
One person injured in stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints
More than 245,000 Hyundai Palisade and over 36,000 Kia Telluride SUVs from the 2020 through...
Park outside: Fire risk prompts Hyundai, Kia hitch recalls
Michael Mangum claimed an asset protection employee at a Walmart in Oregon racially profiled...
Walmart ordered to pay man $4M after discrimination lawsuit