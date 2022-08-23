Phoenix man charged with robbing 10 stores in California and Arizona

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- A Phoenix man has been charged with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase. Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Samuel Smith was charged Monday and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities say that Smith robbed 10 stores, including nine PetSmarts, over three weeks beginning on July 31. According to a news release from the Department Of Justice, Smith allegedly used a black handbag with a pink trim during the robberies and would then point a black handgun at the register. Approximately $7,091 were stolen, according to an affidavit.

After an Aug. 20 holdup in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say Smith led authorities on a chase, firing at his law enforcement pursuers, until his vehicle was rammed, causing him to accidentally shoot himself in the chin. Smith was allegedly still wearing the same clothes that he wore during the robberies, including the ski mask. At last check, he remains in the hospital.

