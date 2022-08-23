Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Phoenix man charged with robbing 10 stores in California and Arizona

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 9:07 AM MST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/AP) -- A Phoenix man has been charged with robbing 10 stores in Southern California and Arizona before accidentally shooting himself after a bullet-punctuated high-speed chase. Federal prosecutors say 26-year-old Samuel Smith was charged Monday and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Authorities say that Smith robbed 10 stores, including nine PetSmarts, over three weeks beginning on July 31. According to a news release from the Department Of Justice, Smith allegedly used a black handbag with a pink trim during the robberies and would then point a black handgun at the register. Approximately $7,091 were stolen, according to an affidavit.

After an Aug. 20 holdup in Rancho Cucamonga, authorities say Smith led authorities on a chase, firing at his law enforcement pursuers, until his vehicle was rammed, causing him to accidentally shoot himself in the chin. Smith was allegedly still wearing the same clothes that he wore during the robberies, including the ski mask. At last check, he remains in the hospital.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
One person was injured in a stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs, 6622 E....
One person injured in stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs
Christine Meyers-Brinson
UPDATE: Pima County deputies find missing Green Valley woman

Latest News

This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
People have been getting relief from high gas prices for the last few weeks.
Gas prices dropped for 70 straight days
A man was stabbed and seriously injured outside the Salvation Army Hospitality House, 1002 N....
Man stabbed outside Salvation Army Hospitality House in Tucson
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Former Twitter security chief files whistleblower complaints