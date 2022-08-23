Police at large scene at park in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are at Joaquin Murrietta Park and appear to be investigating a crime scene Monday evening, Aug. 22.

According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene.

Authorities roped off part of the park with crime scene tape.

An attempt Monday to reach Tucson police for more information was not immediately successful.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.