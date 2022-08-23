Preliminary construction begins for 22nd Street bridge revitalization project

Advertise
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Crews have begun preliminary construction activities in connection with the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project, the city of Tucson announced on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

The project will replace the existing weight-restricted bridge over the Union Pacific Railroad and increase the number of travel lanes in each direction.

OPS Constructors, under contract with the city of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, will begin sidewalk and ADA ramp improvements on Wilson Avenue, from 22nd Street to just south of Warwick Vista.

Additional activities will take place on 21st Street, underneath the bridge. These include installing a new concrete box culvert and replacing a water line. This work will not impact drivers on 22nd Street.

The preliminary construction activities are scheduled to continue through the end of 2022, but the schedule is subject to change for inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances.

Construction on the bridge is scheduled to begin in early 2023 and the project is anticipated to be complete by the summer of 2025. For more information on the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project, visit dtmprojects.tucsonaz.gov/pages/22nd-street-bridge.

On Aug. 11, the city of Tucson was awarded a federal grant of $25 million for funding through the Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity program, which invests in communities to modernize roads and critical infrastructure. Tucson DTM will use the funds to help construct the 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project.

The 22nd Street Bridge Revitalization Project is part of the Regional Transportation Authority plan and is managed by the city of Tucson.

The RTA, a political subdivision of the state and independently governed, has invested more than $1.2 billion in transportation projects and services to improve mobility, safety, economic vitality and quality of life in the region. The RTA collects a half-cent excise (sales) tax from its special taxing district within Pima County to fund its 20-year regional transportation plan. The plan and tax were approved by voters in May 2006. For more information, visit www.RTAmobility.com.

