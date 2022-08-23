Teen facing murder charge for death of 72-year-old Rio Rico man

RIO RICO, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A teen is being charged as an adult in the death of a 72-year-old Rio Rico man, according to the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office.

Noel Stepney, 16, is being held in the Santa Cruz County Detention Center on a $1 million bond, facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with the death of Gabriel Guevara.

SCCSO investigators responded to Guevara’s house at 1391 Anclar Court in Rio Rico on Monday, Aug. 22, after neighbors reported that Guevara had not been seen for days. The neighbors also reported hearing an argument and loud bang from the house on Friday, Aug. 19.

Investigators determined that Stepney was in the house, but refused to leave. After lengthy negotiations, he was taken into custody when SWAT entered the house and found him hiding in the attic.

Guevara’s body was found dumped off the side of a hill near the house with a bag wrapped around his head.

