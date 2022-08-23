Tucson woman sentenced to two years for serial shoplifting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson woman has been sentenced after pleading guilty to shoplifting at several stores across Arizona

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office said Brittany Cannon was handed a two-year prison sentence as well as probation for five years.

Cannon had earlier pleaded guilty to fraud and organized retail theft. Cannon was indicted in May 2021 for stealing from Target and Marshals stores across the state.

Authorities said Cannon took merchandise and tried to sell the items on Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp.

The case was investigated by Oro Valley Police Department with help from Target Loss Prevention and police departments in Tucson, Marana, Phoenix, Tempe, Gilbert and Scottsdale.

