Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead

Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.(University of Arizona)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 2:20 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah last weekend has been found dead.

Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was found in the Virgin River near the Court of the Patriarchs at the park.

According to the University of Arizona Hydrology & Atmospheric Sciences, Agnihotri was a graduate student at the school.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the friends and family of Jetal Agnihotri,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park superintendent said.

Nearly 200 people helped in the search for Agnihotri, who was swept away by floodwaters on Friday.

Agnihotri was among several hikers who were swept off their feet by rushing water in the popular Narrows area in the park, known for its spectacular red-rock cliffs and narrow canyons, in southern Utah near the Arizona border.

All of the hikers except Agnihotri were found and were stranded until water levels receded.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

