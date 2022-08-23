UPDATE: Man killed in shooting at Tucson park

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are investigating a deadly shooting Joaquin Murrietta Park that took place on Monday evening, Aug. 22.

Officers said the shooting was reported shortly after 6:20 p.m. Authorities said the victim was an adult man, who was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to a KOLD News 13 photographer at the scene, about 10 units are there and an ambulance recently left the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

