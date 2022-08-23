Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

WATCH: Carjacker crashes into troopers, deputies during box truck chase in Gainesville

Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car
Brandon Baker, 33, Alachua County Jail booking photo. Damaged stolen box truck and FHP patrol car(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 6:46 AM MST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man who was wanted for stealing a box truck vehicle is in custody after crashing into several patrol vehicles in Gainesville Tuesday morning.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers say Brandon Baker, 34, was spotted in Marion County a little after 7 a.m. Tuesday on I-75 driving a box truck stolen in a carjacking incident that happened in Hillsborough County.

TRENDING: NCFL VOTES 2022 Live Blog: Election day coverage

Baker refused to stop for troopers and started driving north in the southbound lanes on I-75.

The driver exited onto Archer Road and proceeded to lead troopers and Alachua County deputies through Butler Plaza, Piccadilly Apartments, and on Southwest 34th Street.

TRENDING: Postal worker dies after being attacked by dogs in Interlachen

He bailed out of the vehicle and was arrested. He hit several ASO deputy cars, one FHP car, and a few cars belonging to citizens in the process.

Baker was booked into the Alachua County Jail.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
Authorities identify man killed at Tucson park
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
Several power lines have been knocked down near the intersection of Kolb and Golf Links.
Thousands without power after storm hits Tucson’s south side
Noel Stepney, 16, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Santa Cruz County for the death of...
Teen facing murder charge for death of 72-year-old Rio Rico man

Latest News

FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
President Joe Biden walks on the South Lawn of the White House after arriving Wednesday, Aug....
Biden student loan plan: $10,000 forgiven, $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients
A student wears a mask in a classroom in this file photo. The World Health Organization said...
WHO: COVID deaths down by 15%, cases fall nearly everywhere