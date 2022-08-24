Advertise
Actress Katherine Heigl launches dog food line

Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.
Actress Katherine Heigl launched a dog food line.(friskytuna / Flickr / CC BY 2.0, Badlands Ranch)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 1:55 PM MST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
(CNN) – You probably recognize her from TV shows and movies, but Katherine Heigl is also a dog lover.

Now, the “27 Dresses” actress has her own dog food brand, Badlands Ranch, named after her family ranch in Utah.

Heigl partnered with an animal nutritionist to develop the line, saying it’s a more holistic approach to dog food, even using things like chia seeds, flax seeds and Lion’s Mane mushrooms.

For now, Badlands Ranch is offering just air-dried food and single-ingredient treats, but Heigl hopes to eventually add more options like supplements.

The mom of 12 (three kids, nine “fur babies”) says money from the dog food sales will go to battling animal overpopulation. That includes everything from spay and neuter programs to transporting animals out of high-kill shelters and providing medical care for animals that need it.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

