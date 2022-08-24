Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

DPS officer released from hospital after being dragged during car chase

A DPS officer has been released from the hospital after being dragged by a fleeing car on State...
A DPS officer has been released from the hospital after being dragged by a fleeing car on State Route 92.(Arizona DPS)
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 2:29 PM MST|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A trooper with the Arizona Department of Public Safety has been released from the hospital after being dragged during a car chase on State Route 92 earlier this month.

Officials say that on Thursday, Aug. 11, an Acura sedan was pulled over on SR 92 south of Sierra Vista near the Mexican border. During the stop, troopers opened the driver’s side door to detain the driver. DPS says that’s when Marcus A. Calderon, 37, of Tucson started driving away, dragging the trooper for several hundred feet before he could free himself from the car.

TRENDING: Crash involving dump truck closes portion of Loop 202 in Chandler

When a second trooper tried to stop the car again, the Acura crashed and was disabled. Calderon was arrested and booked into Cochise County Jail on various charges including aggravated assault on a peace officer. Four women were also in the car and were turned over to Border Patrol.

The trooper who was dragged wasn’t seriously hurt.

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm knocked down several power poles in the area of Kolb and Golf Links roads on Tuesday,...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on...
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

Grant money will be used to help Sun Tran buy 19 electric buses and cars and install 10...
Sun Tran expanding electric bus fleet, aims to eliminate all-diesel buses by 2028
California is poised to require 100% of new cars, trucks and SUVs sold in the state be powered...
California poised to phase out sale of new gas-powered cars
Sun Tran to expand its electric fleet
Sun Tran to expand its electric fleet
Then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is photographed during an interview with...
Report: National Archives asked for Trump records in 2021
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter