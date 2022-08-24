FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to a more typical monsoon pattern this week with scattered afternoon and evening storms, first over the mountains and then into the lower deserts. Storms that develop will bring the threat for gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall. The upper-level high will re-center itself over the Four Corners region by Wednesday, giving us our best coverage of storms this week. This area of high pressure retreats south for the end of the week, decreasing our moisture and storm chances by Sunday. High temperatures will hover just slightly below-normal, in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.