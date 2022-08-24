Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST:

KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, August 24th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 6:05 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to a more typical monsoon pattern this week with scattered afternoon and evening storms, first over the mountains and then into the lower deserts. Storms that develop will bring the threat for gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall. The upper-level high will re-center itself over the Four Corners region by Wednesday, giving us our best coverage of storms this week. This area of high pressure retreats south for the end of the week, decreasing our moisture and storm chances by Sunday. High temperatures will hover just slightly below-normal, in the mid 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 50% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the low to mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs around 100F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
Authorities identify man killed at Tucson park
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
Several power lines have been knocked down near the intersection of Kolb and Golf Links.
Thousands without power after storm hits Tucson’s south side
Noel Stepney, 16, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Santa Cruz County for the death of...
Teen facing murder charge for death of 72-year-old Rio Rico man

Latest News

Overton Road is often closed because of storm runoff during the monsoon.
Pima County road closures
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, August 24th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Wednesday AM, August 24th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - More typical monsoon pattern continues
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST TUESDAY, AUGUST 23, 2022