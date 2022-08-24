Free ‘First Shots’ course teaches gun safety to 1st-time firearm owners

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Pima County is offering a free course for first-time firearm owners.

At “First Shots,” shooters of all ages can learn gun safety from certified coaches and experienced shooters. The University of Arizona WildGats Shooting Team will be teaching on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Cliff Gyves, Program Manager, Pima County Sports Shooting Program said the goal is to make sure all firearm owners know how to safely handle a gun.

“A lot of people are buying guns for the first time and they don’t even know how to use them, so it’s important to take this new implement and learn how to use it safely. This program does that,” Gyves said.

Instructors say owning a gun can be safe and shooting for sport is fun if you’re responsible.

The courses start by going over the basics of how to handle a firearm. Then instructors go over the mechanics of how to operate a gun. After practicing indoors without ammunition, instructors then take students outside to shoot at a target.

After bringing back two national first-place trophies this year, Arizona WildGats Head Coach Bill Perkins says this is their way to give back and keep the community safe.

“This is a way for my team to do community service back to the community. We’re enthusiastic users of firearms and this team has proven through competition that they’re amongst the best in the country,” Perkins said. “This is a great way for the public to come out, learn how to use a lot of different firearms. We bring out the firearms we use for competition. Then they get to use those and learn how to safely handle a firearm.”

The courses are held at the Southeast Regional Park Shooting Range at 8:30 a.m., 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Gyves said everyone who owns or ever shoots a gun needs to go through a course like this one, and even experienced gun owners who want a refresher or some pointers are welcome.

Minors must be accompanied by an adult.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.