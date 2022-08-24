Man dies days after Nogales Highway crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man succumbed to his injuries Sunday, Aug. 21 after he was involved in a car crash on South Nogales Highway earlier this month.

Pima County sheriff’s deputies say they were called to a crash in the 8500 block of South Nogales Highway around 10:15 p.m. on Aug. 12, where they found a Chevrolet and a GMC with extensive damage.

The Chevrolet’s sole occupant, 23-year-old Jacob Bianco, was severely injured and taken to a nearby hospital. The two occupants of the GMC had minor injuries and were also hospitalized.

Investigators believe Bianco was speeding south on Nogales highway when he hit the rear of the GMC.

PCSD traffic detectives are investigating the crash.

