Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Oklahoma governor rejects clemency for death row inmate

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2...
Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for death row inmate James Coddington. In a 3-2 vote, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board recommended clemency for Coddington, who was convicted of killing his co-worker in 1997.(KSWO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:25 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt has rejected clemency for a man facing execution for the 1997 hammer killing of a man.

Stitt’s decision on Wednesday paves the way for 50-year-old James Coddington to be executed by lethal injection on Thursday.

Coddington was convicted and sentenced to die for the beating death of 73-year-old Albert Hale inside Hale’s Choctaw home in 1997.

During a clemency hearing this month before the state’s five-member Pardon and Parole Board, an emotional Coddington apologized to Hale’s family and said he’s a different man today.

The panel voted 3-2 to recommend Coddington for clemency.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
Authorities identify man killed at Tucson park
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
Several power lines have been knocked down near the intersection of Kolb and Golf Links.
Thousands without power after storm hits Tucson’s south side
Noel Stepney, 16, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Santa Cruz County for the death of...
Teen facing murder charge for death of 72-year-old Rio Rico man

Latest News

Only the Great Value Walnut Chopped 4oz. pouches with UPC 78742201344, Lot #29329 are impacted....
Chopped walnut pouches recalled for containing the wrong kind of nuts
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at Joint Base Charleston, S.C., Wednesday,...
Jill Biden has ‘rebound’ COVID-19 case; president remains negative
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87
UPDATE: Authorities detain armed suspect on University of Arizona campus
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
SEC regulators question Twitter on method of calculating fake accounts