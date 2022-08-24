Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Thousands without power after storm hits Tucson’s south side

Several power lines have been knocked down near the intersection of Kolb and Golf Links.
Several power lines have been knocked down near the intersection of Kolb and Golf Links.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power after a storm hit in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23.

According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Extensive storm damage in the south side and east side in what is now considered to be the wettest day of monsoon in 2022.

As of 7 p.m., TEP had not determined the cause of the outages or estimated times for restoration.

A KOLD News 13 photographer spotted 10 to 15 downed power lines, as well as downed trees, near Kolb Road and Golf Links Road. Flash flooding was also seen near the intersection of Bilby Road and Fontana Avenue.

TEP urges anyone who sees a downed powerline to move away from it and immediately call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
Authorities identify man killed at Tucson park
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
The Tucson Police Department said an employee at O'Malley's Bar & Grill was stabbed during a...
Employee stabbed during fight at popular Tucson bar
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
One person was injured in a stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs, 6622 E....
One person injured in stabbing incident outside The Maverick King of Clubs

Latest News

Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues
The Twitter application is seen on a digital device on April 25, 2022, in San Diego.
Whistleblower accuses Twitter of cybersecurity negligence
This combo of images provided by the Kent County, Mich., Jail. shows Barry Croft Jr., left, and...
2 men guilty of conspiring to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer