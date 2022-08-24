Thousands without power after storm hits Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power after a storm hit in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23.

According to TEP’s outage map , the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

Extensive storm damage in the south side and east side in what is now considered to be the wettest day of monsoon in 2022.

As of 7 p.m., TEP had not determined the cause of the outages or estimated times for restoration.

A KOLD News 13 photographer spotted 10 to 15 downed power lines, as well as downed trees, near Kolb Road and Golf Links Road. Flash flooding was also seen near the intersection of Bilby Road and Fontana Avenue.

TEP urges anyone who sees a downed powerline to move away from it and immediately call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.