Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side
Published: Aug. 23, 2022 at 7:10 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23.
According to TEP’s outage map, the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.
As of 7 p.m., TEP had not determined the cause of the outages or estimated times for restoration.
A KOLD News 13 photographer spotted 10 to 15 downed power lines near Kolb Road and Golf Links Road.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
