Thousands without power on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - More than 6,000 Tucson Electric Power customers are without power in Tucson on Tuesday evening, Aug. 23.

According to TEP’s outage map , the majority of the outages are near the Drexel Heights area and some are near Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

As of 7 p.m., TEP had not determined the cause of the outages or estimated times for restoration.

A KOLD News 13 photographer spotted 10 to 15 downed power lines near Kolb Road and Golf Links Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.