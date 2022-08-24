Tucson struggles with water policy due to Colorado River issues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Water issues have become big issues for the city of Tucson which is trying to plan for its water future.

But things are changing so rapidly it’s making that planning difficult.

The water level has dropped on the Colorado River much faster than the experts predicted throwing things into flux.

But it’s not just Tucson. Many cities and towns are facing the same issue in the seven states which use Colorado River water.

Because of that, the states are reluctant to show their cards.

The Bureau of Reclamation ordered the states to come up with a plan to cut their dependance on the river by two to four million acre feet. The states failed to do so. So the bureau made some cuts of its own, including a 21% cut to Arizona’s Central Arizona Project allocation.

California, the biggest user, was held harmless.

That painted a big target on the Golden State as Tucson was deciding how to plan for 2023 and its water allocation.

Tucson receives 144,191 acre feet of water from the river annually but only uses about a third of that. In the past, Tucson has sometimes left that third in Lake Mead to help shore up its dwindling supply. Most times it takes it full allotment and stores that extra third for future use.

So what to do this year.

The city had proposed leaving 30,000 acre feet in the lake for the next two years but now things have changed.

“I’m concerned, as we all should be, since the Bureau of Reclamation’s failure to produce a basin wide plan,” said Tucson Mayor Regina Romero.

As the council debated whether to take its full allocation or leave some water in the lake (now only with compensation), California kept coming up in the conversation.

“We want California to start to suffer and come to the table,” said Paul Cunningham, Ward 2 City Council member. “As Tucsonans we’ve done everything right for the past 25 years making this system work but the bottom line is that one million acre feet that’s going to California is incredibly ludicrous.”

Cunningham said he is not willing to leave Tucson water in Lake Mead which will help California. If the Lake drops low enough, California will “suffer.”

But Councilmember Steve Kozachik says that’s bad strategy.

“I don’t want us to keep standing up and saying we’re going to take our full allocation come hell or high water and we’ll let the Bureau of Reclamation come down on California,” he said. “Because if they come down on California they’ll come down on all of us.”

The council voted 6-1 (Kozachik voted no) to take its full allocation but reserved the right to leave water in the lake if they get compensated for it.

Meantime, it’s asking for basin wide cooperation.

“I think we’ve done a lot of work as a community, we’re practicing a lot of conservation ethic,” Romero said. “We’ve led on this, our chip is on the table, come and negotiate.”

So far there’s little indication that’s happening or going to happen without government intervention leaving Tucson with questions.

“So we anticipate we’ll see a one to two per cent reduction, we don’t know until everybody submits their order,” said John Kmeic, the Tucson Water Director. “”Cause if some people don’t order full allocation or some other things happen so that’s changes where than final number ends up being.”

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.