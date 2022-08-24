Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus

(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 10:14 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24.

At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear.

According to a news release from campus police, several 911 calls were made that morning reporting a suspicious man on campus.

A campus-wide alert was sent out to advise the community of the incident and location.

Shortly after, officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description who had a gun in his waistband. Thought they tried to speak to him, authorities said, he ran away.

Moments later, officers found the man near the southeast side of the student union, near East 2nd Street and North Mountain Avenue, but he reportedly ran away again.

After a short chase on foot through the student union, the man was caught and detained. Authorities identified him as Hunter Fred Paddlety, 22, who was booked into the Pima County jail on charges of reckless display of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and interference or obstruction of an educational institution.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
Authorities identify man killed at Tucson park
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
A storm knocked down several power poles in the area of Kolb and Golf Links roads on Tuesday,...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
Noel Stepney, 16, is facing a second-degree murder charge in Santa Cruz County for the death of...
Teen facing murder charge for death of 72-year-old Rio Rico man

Latest News

Eric David Marrufo, of Tucson, has been found guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse...
Tucson man convicted of federal child sex abuse charges
Wade Welch, 37, was found dead at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16.
UPDATE: Taser had been used numerous times on Pima County inmate before he died, deputies say
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Biden announces nearly $3B in new military aid for Ukraine
FILE - Former Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson stands on the sideline during the...
Hall of Fame Chiefs quarterback Len Dawson dies at 87