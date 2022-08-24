UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities detained an armed suspect on the University of Arizona campus early Wednesday, Aug. 24.

At 10:26 a.m., the University of Arizona Police Department said the man was taken into custody and gave the all-clear.

According to a news release from campus police, several 911 calls were made that morning reporting a suspicious man on campus.

A campus-wide alert was sent out to advise the community of the incident and location.

Shortly after, officers spotted a man matching the suspect’s description who had a gun in his waistband. Thought they tried to speak to him, authorities said, he ran away.

Moments later, officers found the man near the southeast side of the student union, near East 2nd Street and North Mountain Avenue, but he reportedly ran away again.

After a short chase on foot through the student union, the man was caught and detained. Authorities identified him as Hunter Fred Paddlety, 22, who was booked into the Pima County jail on charges of reckless display of a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct and interference or obstruction of an educational institution.

