UPDATE: Taser had been used numerous times on Pima County inmate before he died, deputies say

Wade Welch, 37, was found dead at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16.
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2022 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - An inmate has died in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex and an investigation is underway.

According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, Wade Welch was found dead at the complex late Tuesday, Aug. 16.

The PCSD said the 37-year-old Welch had been booked Monday on domestic violence charges.

According to sheriff’s deputies, corrections officers had moved him from one housing unit to another and he had refused to enter his assigned cell.

Officers reportedly tried to restrain Welch, and one used their Taser on him, but he grabbed the Taser before he was taken to the ground.

While on the ground, authorities say, Welch refused to put his hands behind his back and was Tasered again. Officers then placed him in handcuffs, put a spit hood over his head and walked him from the upper level of the unit to the lower level.

They then tried to put him in a restraint chair, but he allegedly refused to obey officers’ orders before they used a Taser on him again.

Welch then became unresponsive.

Corrections and onsite nursing staff took life saving measures before Tucson fire medics arrived at the scene and pronounced him dead.

The Pima Regional Critical Incident Team and Tucson Police Department are investigating.

According to the Arizona Department of Corrections, Welch has a criminal history in Pima County.

In 2013, he was convicted of flight from an officer, aggravated robbery, and drug possession.

In 2020, he was convicted of aggravated assault and drug possession.

He was released from prison in July 2021.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

