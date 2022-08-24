Advertise
YMCA camp bus driver drunk on Fireball, troopers say

A bus driver in Minnesota was charged with DWI while driving charter bus of YMCA kids. (WCCO, UNSOURCED FILE VO, CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 7:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAGEN, Minn. (WCCO) – A charter bus driver is charged with driving drunk while taking 35 boys to a YMCA in Minnesota.

In a statement, the YMCA said all the campers made it to camp safe.

The situation was a first for John Benjamin, president of Northfield Bus Lines.

“In 34 years, I’ve never dealt with anything like this before,” Benjamin said.

According to a criminal complaint, one of the company’s drivers, 49-year-old Patrick Bullard, was going “from shoulder to shoulder” on I-35 and almost went “off the road into the ditch” Sunday.

Troopers say he blew a 0.257 on a breathalyzer.

They said they found bottle of Fireball Whisky, which was a third empty, inside his backpack, and he had a plastic cup with a mixed drink that smelled like Fireball.

A chaperone told troopers they saw Bullard drink from that cup as he drove.

“It’s embarrassing for me as an owner of a company,” Benjamin said.

Employees said the driver left from the Eagan facility that morning and that he interacted with a couple of people before he left, but no one noticed anything unusual.

“I can just thank god that all the children are safe,” Benjamin said.

Benjamin says all employees go through a pre-employment drug and alcohol test and that drivers are subject to random testing, too.

Bullard was fired after his arrest. Benjamin said the driver had been with the company for about a year with no previous problems.

A parent who spoke off-camera said she attended Bullard’s virtual hearing Tuesday morning. She’s relieved but angry and says she hopes he is never in a position to hold lives in his hands again.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

