Clean-up efforts underway after hurricane-like winds roll through east side

By Allie Potter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 8:25 PM MST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Clean-up efforts are underway on the east side.

Hurricane-like winds swept through neighborhoods Tuesday night leaving families with damaged homes and without power.

A neighborhood near Kolb and Escalante took quite the hit enduring 76 mile per hour winds. It left a huge mess behind.

Residents said they have never seen a storm like this before.

“The wind was just so intense that it broke trees off the ground. Sheds were everywhere. Roofs were off the top and everything,” said Miguel Monge.

That was reaction during Tuesday night’s monsoon storm.

“Absolutely crazy last night,” said Steven Noel.

The next day, residents like Noel woke up to damage.

“The block wall and Stephan’s yard is all busted through. My carport is totally wasted. There is some damage to my truck but hopefully they will buff out,” he said.

Noel tells me he’s lived inside his home for 20 years and has seen many monsoon storms.

“This is the first time I have ever seen anything like this,” he said.

Noel said he lost power Wednesday morning. So, he grabbed his chain saw, a bottle of water and his buddy for operation clean up.

“We still have a little more to get off the tree but we this is too big for what we have. We need to get some type of professional here to clear the rest of the way,” he said.

Noel is one of hundreds who were without power.

TEP crews are working around the clock to get those lights back on. They are asking those in this area to do their best to conserve electricity in the meantime.

TEP is also giving out ice right to those without power at Vista Del Prado Park.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

