FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Monsoon moving out!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Thursday AM, August 25th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 6:17 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Back to a more typical monsoon pattern this week with scattered afternoon and evening storms. Storms that develop will bring the threat for gusty winds and localized heavy rainfall. The high pressure retreats south for the end of the week, decreasing our moisture and storm chances by Sunday. High temperatures will hover just slightly below-normal, in the mid 90s.

THURSDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SATURDAY: 40% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 90s.

TUESDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

WEDNESDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the upper 90s.

