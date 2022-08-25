Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

George Foreman accused of sexual assault

Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits...
Former professional boxer George Foreman is pictured in this July 15, 2016, photo. Lawsuits that two women filed Wednesday accuse Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s.(Gage Skidmore / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 5:36 AM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are accusing former boxer George Foreman of sexually assaulting them in the 1970s, according to civil lawsuits filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Those court documents said the women were between the ages of 13 and 16 when the assaults took place.

They don’t name Foreman in the suits but supply sufficient information to identify him.

Foreman denies the accusation and said the women are trying to extort money from his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm knocked down several power poles in the area of Kolb and Golf Links roads on Tuesday,...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on...
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

Putnam County Sheriff's deputies say a postal carrier was attacked by dogs on a rural road.
61-year-old mail carrier attacked by dogs dies from injuries in hospital
Inflation is causing people to spend more cautiously. Most economists, though, have said they...
Government revision shows economy shrank 0.6% last quarter
Ukraine officials say the Russian military has killed three nuclear power plant workers in...
Death toll from train station attack in Ukraine rises to 25
President Joe Biden talks about the future during a bill-signing ceremony for the Inflation...
Biden kicks off midterm rally in safely Democratic Maryland