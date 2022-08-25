Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

GreenPharms helping veterans heal from PTSD

Many veterans struggle with PTSD, and local dispensary GreenPharms is doing their part to help.
By Dani Birzer
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 9:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A local dispensary chain located in both Mesa and Flagstaff has been helping veterans struggling with PTSD all month long.

GreenPharms has been offering a variety of servicemember-focused deals all August long. Arizona’s Family reporter Colton Shone dropped by one dispensary location to discuss the work the company has been doing in the Valley. Watch his Good Morning, Arizona segment above!

Copyright 2022 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm knocked down several power poles in the area of Kolb and Golf Links roads on Tuesday,...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on...
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Friday, Aug. 5, 2022, in Waukesha, Wis....
Justice Dept. provides judge with redacted Trump affidavit
Former Tucson officer who shot armed suspect nine times may learn fate Thursday
GreenPharms is giving back to Valley veterans
Glendale police and Arizona DPS troopers have arrested a man after an early morning car chase...
Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, leading police on Valley car chase