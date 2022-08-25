Man arrested after allegedly kidnapping girlfriend, leading police on Valley car chase

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in custody after allegedly kidnapping his girlfriend, then leading police on a car chase through parts of the Valley early Thursday.

It started late Wednesday night when a family member called 911, saying a woman was forced into her ex-boyfriend’s truck at knifepoint. When Glendale police arrived in the area on West Solano Drive, near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road, the man and woman were gone.

A short time later, Glendale and Phoenix police officers spotted the truck involved in the possible kidnapping near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road. When they tried to stop him, he sped away, leading officers and DPS troopers on a lengthy pursuit across sections of I-10 and I-17. Police said they tried to use stop sticks, but the man continued driving his truck with flat tires. Eventually, one trooper was able to grapple the truck to stop it near 43rd Avenue and Bethany Home Road around 2:30 a.m.

The truck was eventually stopped using spike strips and a grappler around 2:30 a.m. Thursday. (Arizona's Family)

The woman was able to get out before officers fired pepper balls and bean bags into the truck. Police soon arrested the man and he was taken to jail where he’s being held on various charges. The woman was taken to an area hospital as a precaution.

