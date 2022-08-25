Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -The monsoon in Tucson “so far has been pretty unremarkable,” according to Joseph Cuffari, a program manager with the Pima County Flood Control District.

Being unremarkable is not a bad thing when it comes to the 2022 monsoon.

It generally means, up to this point, there have been no catastrophic storm events.

There has been some flooding, a culvert washed out on Sunrise Drive, some home damage and a power outage or two but they’ve been isolated and not widespread.

“Well maybe in the Tucson area that’s certainly true,” said Christopher Castro, a University of Arizona Professor in the Department of Hydrology and Atmospheric Sciences.

Swift water rescues are common in Tucson during the monsoon but not so much this year.

“I get essentially daily reports if there’s been a rescue and I’ve only gotten about four reported rescues that’s gone to a 911 call center,” Cuffari said. “So that’s pretty impressive.”

It’s likely the reason for no major catastrophic events and swift water rescues in because the rainfall has been widespread rather than localized. Looking at the rain gauges around the county shows most places have received three to five inches. That’s not true for Finger Rock Wash, which has nearly eight inches.

On August 8, “there was about two and a half inches of water that fell in a 30 minute period,” Cuffari said. “That’s a very strong storm.”

The rainfall damaged eight homes in the flood plain in Finger Rock, most of which will likely be sold to Pima County and torn down. Seven of the homes are being negotiated as part of a “willing buyer, willing seller” program.

“Because there’s seven properties that’s going to exceed our one million dollar allocation,” he said. “So right now flood control and the board of supervisors are looking at where we can potentially move some funds around.”

Pot holes an also be an issue during monsoon rains but not so much this year. The county instituted a PAYGO system four years ago and have repaved or rebuilt 200 miles of roads. That’s cut pot hole complaints in half.

“There is a reduction of potholes,” Cuffari said. “They’re reducing the number of complaints because we’re getting out ahead of that.”

Damage so far has been held to a minimum but there’s still a month left in the monsoon and things could change rapidly.

“I think the big wild card which is always towards the end of the monsoon,” Castro said. “Is whether we’re going to see a recurving tropical cyclone in the Southwest and those cause some of our biggest, widespread flooding events in Arizona.”

So while things have been pretty smooth so far, let’s not forget “it’s not over till it’s over.”

