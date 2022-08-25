Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Monsoon storms bring out pesky critters

Monsoon storms bring out pesky critters
By Allie Potter
Published: Aug. 24, 2022 at 9:07 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Monsoon brings on many challenges like heavy rain and flooding. But it also brings out pesky critters.

This year has been more wet than normal, which means those bugs are more prevalent in our area.

Truly Nolen said unwanted guests could be inside your home and if you are not careful, they could take it over.

“Termites will build tubes to reach up inside the house so if you start seeing tubes there is termite activity,” said Truly Nolen Tech David Peavy.

Monsoon brings the termites out.

“It is their breeding season with moisture in the air and the termites come out. They do their thing and start digging for a new home,” he said.

Peavy said the are two different kinds of houses in Arizona, ones with termites and ones that will get them.

“Make sure they are not leaving standing water and move any wood piles. Anything that might be attractive to the termites,” he said.

Along with overgrown bushes.

“You need to look out for overgrown plants like this. Provides coverage for pests to hide in. Especially as it grows towards the home. They can end up in your home,” he said.

When in doubt, Peavy said call in the experts.

Truly Nolen said prevention is key and if your house is infected with termites, it can cost you thousands of dollars.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were at a scene at Joaquin Murrietta Park on Monday.
Authorities identify man killed at Tucson park
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
A storm knocked down several power poles in the area of Kolb and Golf Links roads on Tuesday,...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus