UPDATE: Police investigate officer-involved shooting near Park Avenue, Bilby Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have confirmed that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road on Tucson’s south side.

🚨OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING🚨



The investigation is underway regarding an officer-involved shooting that occurred just before 12 p.m. in the 6000 block of S. Park Ave.



Details are limited. Media staging area will be S. Park and E. Bilby, north of. Unk ETA for media briefing. pic.twitter.com/mRjlN0wW8X — Tucson Police Dept (@Tucson_Police) August 25, 2022

Both Park Avenue and Bilby Road are closed because of the investigation.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue just before noon.

