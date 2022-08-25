Advertise
UPDATE: Police investigate officer-involved shooting near Park Avenue, Bilby Road

Tucson Police Department officers shut down the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road for...
Tucson Police Department officers shut down the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road after an officer-involved shooting on Thursday, Aug. 25.(KOLD News 13)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 1:21 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have confirmed that they are investigating an officer-involved shooting near the intersection of Park Avenue and Bilby Road on Tucson’s south side.

Both Park Avenue and Bilby Road are closed because of the investigation.

Police say the shooting happened in the 6000 block of South Park Avenue just before noon.

KOLD News 13 has a crew at the scene and this story will be updated as facts are confirmed.

