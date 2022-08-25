Advertise
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street

Armando Morales
Armando Morales(Tucson Police Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 8:01 AM MST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly hit-and-run crash earlier in the month.

According to information from the Tucson Police Department, 43-year-old Armando Morales is being held on a $50,000 bond. He was charged with failure to remain at the scene of a fatal collision, but further investigation could lead to more charges, police said.

The body of 57-year-old Martin Rolando Batista was found in a desert lot in the 2400 block of South Campbell Avenue on Aug. 17. Investigators were able to identify the suspect vehicle and driver, and officers arrested Morales on Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Police did not say where the collision occurred.

