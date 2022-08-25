Police investigate shooting at midtown apartment complex

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are investigating after a man was shot at a midtown apartment complex Thursday, Aug. 25.

A spokesperson for the Tucson Police Department could not yet confirm the condition of the man who was shot at the apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Road.

Police called the scene still very active and there was no word yet on a possible suspect.

No additional information was immediately available.

