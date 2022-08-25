Advertise
Police: No charges likely in deadly pedestrian crash on Nogales Highway

The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the 7100 block of South Nogales...
The crash happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway.(MGN)
By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 11:44 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on South Nogales Highway early Thursday, Aug. 25.

According to the Tucson Police Department, the pedestrian was jaywalking just after 1:30 a.m. in the 7100 block of South Nogales Highway when they were struck by a 2010 Mercury Milan.

The driver of the Mercury stopped after the crash and cooperated with the investigation.

Police determined that the driver was not impaired at the time of the crash.

Police have not yet released the name of the pedestrian.

The investigation is ongoing, but police said it is unlikely there will be any charges or citations issued.

