Sun Tran expanding electric bus fleet, aims to eliminate all-diesel buses by 2028

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Tran is looking to reduce its carbon footprint by expanding its electric fleet.

Grant money is on the way to help the agency buy 19 electric buses and cars and install 10 charging stations.

Rhett Crowninshield, transit administrator at Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility, said it’s a huge step forward in the city’s efforts to reduce emissions and improve the air you breathe.

“We already run one of the largest electric bus fleets in the country, and what that means for our citizens, they’re not going to be getting plumes of diesel gas coming out of our buses. They’re all going to be really really clean,” Crowninshield said.

One of the new charging stations will be installed at Sabino Canyon Recreation Center, two new electric vehicles will be driving people there.

In addition to that, there will be 10 electric buses and seven electric vehicles for Sun Van. Five dual-sided charging bays will be at the Sun Tran North Yard, and four charging bays at Sun Van.

Crowninshield said not only will this save the city lots of money on fuel, but it’s helping them move toward their carbon-neutral goal by 2023. Sun Tran was the first public transportation system in the state to launch these new electric buses.

The goal is to replace all of their all-diesel buses with new e-buses in 2028.

