Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Unvaccinated Djokovic out of US Open; can’t travel to States

Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018....
Professional tennis player Novak Djokovic is pictured in this photo from June 17, 2018. Djokovic will not play in the 2022 U.S. Open because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and cannot travel to the U.S.(Carine06 / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 7:46 AM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Novak Djokovic will not play in the U.S. Open, as expected, because he is not vaccinated against COVID-19 and thus is not allowed to travel to the United States.

Djokovic announced his withdrawal from the year’s last Grand Slam tournament on Twitter on Thursday, hours before the draw for the event was revealed.

“Sadly, I will not be able to travel to NY this time for US Open,” Djokovic wrote, wishing luck to his fellow players, and said he would “keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again.”

Play is scheduled to begin at Flushing Meadows on Monday.

___

More AP coverage of U.S. Open tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/us-open-tennis-championships and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A storm knocked down several power poles in the area of Kolb and Golf Links roads on Tuesday,...
Storm hits Tucson, leaving damage, outages in its wake
Over a million fentanyl pills were concealed in a tractor-trailer, Border Patrol agents say.
CBP officers discover 1.5 million fentanyl pills hidden in tractor trailer
UPDATE: Authorities identify armed suspect detained on University of Arizona campus
Zion National Park confirmed Tuesday, Aug. 23, that the body of Jetal Sutariya Agnihotri was...
Tucson woman who went missing while hiking in Utah found dead
A man is fighting for his life following a shooting near Glenn and Oracle in Tucson on...
Man fighting for life following shooting near Glenn, Oracle in Tucson

Latest News

An pro-choice protest is shown in this file photo. Four more Republican-led states will ban...
Four more GOP-led states to enact abortion ‘trigger laws’
In total, U.S. airlines have canceled more than 44,000 flights since June.
Air travel woes continue heading as holiday approaches
Armando Morales
Police arrest man in connection with deadly hit-and-run near Campbell Avenue, 36th Street
4 charts that show what Biden’s student loan forgiveness means for America