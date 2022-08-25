UPDATE: Gunshots reported in El Pueblo Center area

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The area near El Pueblo Learning Center has been cleared by police shortly after gunshots were reportedly heard there on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 24.

According to Tucson police, officers were at the scene shortly before 5:30 p.m. and hadn’t located any victims or suspects.

According to an alert sent out by Pima Community College, residents were urged to avoid the area near 101 West Irvington Road. An alert sent by the school minutes later declared that the area was safe for normal activity.

Police said there is no danger to the public and officers are working to determine what happened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

