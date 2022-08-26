Authorities look for suspect vehicle from hit-and-run crash near Nogales Highway, Aero Park Boulevard

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Aero Park Boulevard.

Deputies responding to the scene on Sunday morning found an injured pedestrian who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Authorities have not released the condition or identity of the pedestrian.

Evidence indicated that the pedestrian was struck by a possible blue vehicle that left the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.