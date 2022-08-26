Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Authorities look for suspect vehicle from hit-and-run crash near Nogales Highway, Aero Park Boulevard

By KOLD News 13 Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:32 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Detectives from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian.

According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened sometime between 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 and 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, near the intersection of South Nogales Highway and East Aero Park Boulevard.

Deputies responding to the scene on Sunday morning found an injured pedestrian who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle. Authorities have not released the condition or identity of the pedestrian.

Evidence indicated that the pedestrian was struck by a possible blue vehicle that left the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. You can also submit an anonymous tip, with the potential for a reward, by text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Road in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in midtown Tucson
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

Latest News

FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
FILE - Mar-a-Lago is seen in this file photo. The document is likely to offer at least some new...
Justice Dept. releases redacted affidavit for FBI search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago property
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Stocks stumble as Powell says Fed to raise interest rates to fight inflation ‘until the job is done’
Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine