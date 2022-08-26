FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temperatures heating up!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered storms linger through the weekend before high pressure drops through Arizona landing in northern Mexico over the weekend. This turns off the water faucet Monsoon has been drinking from over the past several weeks. Drier air takes over the first half of next week. We’ll feel temps rebound to the triple digits as a result.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Storms diminish with temps falling into the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 100F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.