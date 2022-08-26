Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: temperatures heating up!

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 26th
By Stephanie Waldref
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered storms linger through the weekend before high pressure drops through Arizona landing in northern Mexico over the weekend. This turns off the water faucet Monsoon has been drinking from over the past several weeks. Drier air takes over the first half of next week. We’ll feel temps rebound to the triple digits as a result.

FRIDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

TONIGHT: Storms diminish with temps falling into the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: 30% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for showers and storms. Highs in the mid 90s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Highs near 100F.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F.

THURSDAY: 10% chance for showers and storms. Mostly sunny with a high of 100F.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Road in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in midtown Tucson
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

Latest News

KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 26th
KOLD First Alert Forecast Friday AM, August 26th
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 25, 2022
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Drier and warmer end of August
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 25, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 25, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 25, 2022
KOLD FIRST ALERT FORECAST THURSDAY, AUGUST 25, 2022