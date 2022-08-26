Advertise
KOLD Cares For Health
Business Directory
Arizona's Heart & Sol
AZ Weekend Contests

Nanny service opens new play center as need for child care grows

Growing demand for childcare
By Angelica Carrillo
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 8:56 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many parents head back to work in-person, the need for child care is growing in Tucson.

So much so, that a new Tucson play center is already opening a second location to keep up with demand.

Trusting Connections has been running a nanny service for several years in Tucson and opened “Timeless Play” in March. The company says it is a different model from a typical daycare. Parents pay a monthly fee and reserve an online time to drop off their kids. It can be for one to a few hours to get some time away, while kids get interactive playtime.

The company’s co-founder, Rosalind Prather, says finding the right people to staff the center has been tough, but there’s a great need in the community.

“Parents are in a place of desperation right now because daycares and preschools are repeatedly saying that they’re booked. There’s just a huge shortage right now in staffing in daycares and in preschools and so this solution is a lifesaver for many families. It’s also great for the 1- and 2-year-olds that maybe aren’t ready for preschool but they just want a few hours of socialization,” said Prather.

Trusting Connections says it is always looking for good and trusting people to hire.

Click HERE for more information.

Timeless Play’s second location will be going up at the Oro Valley Marketplace in February 2023.

Copyright 2022 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot at an apartment complex in the 3400 block of E. Lind Road in Tucson, Arizona, on...
Constable, three others killed during eviction at apartment complex in midtown Tucson
Former Tucson officer Ryan Remington facing manslaughter charge for shooting armed suspect nine times
Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin transferred to Tucson prison
UPDATE: Police were following suspect before officer-involved shooting in Tucson
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead
Monsoon moderate so far in 2022 but changes may be ahead

Latest News

Moderna said it’s suing Pfizer and BioNTech over alleged patent infringements, the company...
Moderna sues Pfizer over patents behind COVID-19 vaccine
FILE - Environmental Protection Agency administrator Michael Regan speaks at North Carolina...
EPA to designate ‘forever chemicals’ as hazardous substances
Consumer prices rose 6.3% in July from a year earlier.
Inflation eases as consumer prices rise 6.3% in July
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell speaks during a news conference at the Federal Reserve...
Powell: Fed could keep lifting rates sharply ‘for some time’