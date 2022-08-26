Nanny service opens new play center as need for child care grows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As many parents head back to work in-person, the need for child care is growing in Tucson.

So much so, that a new Tucson play center is already opening a second location to keep up with demand.

Trusting Connections has been running a nanny service for several years in Tucson and opened “Timeless Play” in March. The company says it is a different model from a typical daycare. Parents pay a monthly fee and reserve an online time to drop off their kids. It can be for one to a few hours to get some time away, while kids get interactive playtime.

The company’s co-founder, Rosalind Prather, says finding the right people to staff the center has been tough, but there’s a great need in the community.

“Parents are in a place of desperation right now because daycares and preschools are repeatedly saying that they’re booked. There’s just a huge shortage right now in staffing in daycares and in preschools and so this solution is a lifesaver for many families. It’s also great for the 1- and 2-year-olds that maybe aren’t ready for preschool but they just want a few hours of socialization,” said Prather.

Trusting Connections says it is always looking for good and trusting people to hire.

Timeless Play’s second location will be going up at the Oro Valley Marketplace in February 2023.

